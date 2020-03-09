Businessman robbed of valuables

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:16 IST

Noida: A garment businessman was robbed of his valuables by three unidentified persons late Sunday, in an area under the Sector 39 police, on the pretext of giving him a lift.

The victim, Om Prakash, is a resident of Yakubpur, which falls under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction. According to police officials, he was on his way home when the incident took place.

Police said he was waiting near Salarpur to get a ride home when a white Swift Dzire cab came and stopped near him. There were three men inside.

“The victim had gone to Delhi to collect payment from his business associates and had stopped in Salarpur to collect one more payment. As he had been collecting money, he had almost Rs 50,000 with his at the time of the incident,” said the police officer.

The suspects allegedly robbed him of the money, assaulted him and then took away his ATM cards, phone and wallet, among other belongings, as well. They roamed around in the Phase 2 area for almost three hours. Meanwhile, they forced him to reveal his ATM password and then withdrew Rs 40,000 from one of his bank accounts, before dumping him near the Mahamaya flyover.

Police officers said the victim somehow managed to reach his home and called the police on Monday.

“We have spoken to him but he has not come to the police station with his complaint yet. A case will be registered under appropriate sections as soon as we get a formal complaint,” said assistant commissioner of police, Zone 1, Arun Kumar Singh.

In a separate incident, the mobile phone of a tourist from New Zealand was allegedly snatched from outside a mall in Sector 38A Monday afternoon.

“We have come to know of such an incident. However, no one has contacted us directly. As soon as we receive a complaint, necessary legal action will be taken,” said the ACP.