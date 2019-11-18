e-paper
Nov 18, 2019
Buying alcohol online leaves man ‘dry’ of Rs 26,652

Nov 18, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: A man from Hadapsar was duped of Rs 26,652 while trying to purchase alcohol online.  

The incident took place at 12:15 am on November 2. The case was registered on Sunday.

The complainant was looking for a wine shop and found the number online. The person who answered the call told the victim that the shop was closed, but alcohol would be home delivered if an order is placed online.

The unidentified accused then asked the complainant to share his debit card details for registration. In the first transaction Rs 1,850 was transferred by the complainant. Later, the accused called the victim again stating that the order could not be delivered for shortage of delivery executives. In order to receive the refund, the caller asked the complainant to share the one time password (OTP) sent on his phone. An amount of Rs 9,901 was debited from his account after sharing the one time password. The caller then told the victim that the one time password was wrong and asked the latter to share another one time password sent on his number. After the complainant shared the second one time password, another Rs 9,901 was debited from his account. Another Rs 5,000 was lost in multiple transactions before the victim realised that he was duped.  

A case under Sections 419 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified accused at Wanowrie police station.

