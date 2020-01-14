e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Cities / By-polls for two Ghaziabad local bodies held peacefully, counting on Thursday

By-polls for two Ghaziabad local bodies held peacefully, counting on Thursday

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The by-elections for a councillor of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) in Vijay Nagar and one seat on the Faridnagar Nagar Panchayat took place peacefully Tuesday.

District election officials said both seats had fallen vacant after the serving public representatives there had died, necessitating by-polls for the two seats.

According to district administration officials, polling for GMC ward number 58 at Shiv Puri in the Vijay Nagar area was conducted Tuesday wherein about 37.68% of votes were polled out of an electorate of 11,792 voters.

Officials said that the councillor’s seat was previously held by the Congress.

“For the GMC by-elections on Tuesday, a total of five candidates were in the fray – three independents and one each from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The polling percentage at the end of the day was recorded at 37.68% out of an electorate of 11,792 voters. A total of 4,444 voters cast their votes,” said Vishal Singh, assistant district election officer.

The polling for the vacant seat on the Faridnagar Nagar Panchayat also took place Tuesday.

“The area had an electorate of 1,044 voters and 63.88% votes were cast on Tuesday for the Nagar Panchayat member from Gautam Puri. All three candidates who contested are independents. Elections at both locations went off peacefully and the counting will take place on January 16,” he added.

According to the UP State Election Commission, by-elections on Tuesday were conducted at 21 places across the state, including those in Ghaziabad. Polls for the nine urban and local bodies in Ghaziabad took place in November 2017. A total of 2,198 candidates were in the fray for the different posts, including for the seats of 100 councilors of the GMC.

top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities