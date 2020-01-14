By-polls for two Ghaziabad local bodies held peacefully, counting on Thursday

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:34 IST

The by-elections for a councillor of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) in Vijay Nagar and one seat on the Faridnagar Nagar Panchayat took place peacefully Tuesday.

District election officials said both seats had fallen vacant after the serving public representatives there had died, necessitating by-polls for the two seats.

According to district administration officials, polling for GMC ward number 58 at Shiv Puri in the Vijay Nagar area was conducted Tuesday wherein about 37.68% of votes were polled out of an electorate of 11,792 voters.

Officials said that the councillor’s seat was previously held by the Congress.

“For the GMC by-elections on Tuesday, a total of five candidates were in the fray – three independents and one each from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The polling percentage at the end of the day was recorded at 37.68% out of an electorate of 11,792 voters. A total of 4,444 voters cast their votes,” said Vishal Singh, assistant district election officer.

The polling for the vacant seat on the Faridnagar Nagar Panchayat also took place Tuesday.

“The area had an electorate of 1,044 voters and 63.88% votes were cast on Tuesday for the Nagar Panchayat member from Gautam Puri. All three candidates who contested are independents. Elections at both locations went off peacefully and the counting will take place on January 16,” he added.

According to the UP State Election Commission, by-elections on Tuesday were conducted at 21 places across the state, including those in Ghaziabad. Polls for the nine urban and local bodies in Ghaziabad took place in November 2017. A total of 2,198 candidates were in the fray for the different posts, including for the seats of 100 councilors of the GMC.