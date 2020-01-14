Cabinet approves filling of 3,186 posts in schools

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:13 IST

The Punjab government has decided to fill 3,186 posts of various cadres of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools.

The cabinet, led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday approved the school education department’s proposal to this effect. The move will help plug a major gap in the school staff, thereby improving the standards of education, an official spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the CM underlined the need for serious relook into the school curriculum from the point of making students job-ready. Pointing out that vocational courses had been introduced for senior classes in various fields, such as hospitality and mobile phone repair etc, he stressed on the importance of more thrust on vocational teaching.

In line with the proposal of the school education department, the cabinet gave nod to fill 132 posts of deputy district education officer, principal of government senior secondary schools, 311 headmasters/headmistresses, 2,182 masters/mistresses in various subjects, 32 block primary education officers, 500 elementary trained teachers, 4 law officers and 25 legal assistants.

The annual financial implication of the move, for the first three years during the probation period, would be ₹42 crore per annum approximately. However, once the probation period is over and the employees are given the full scale, the annual financial implication will be ₹197 crore per annum, said the spokesperson.

2-DAY ASSEMBLY SESSION FROM TOMORROW

The cabinet authorised governor VP Singh Badnore to summon a two-day special session of the state assembly, while giving go-ahead for placing resolution to ratify the Constitutional 126th Amendment and enactment of Goods and Services Act.

The cabinet decided to recommend to the governor to summon the 10th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per the Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, for two days on January 16 and 17, said an official spokesperson.

The Cabinet also decided to change the timing of the commencement of the session. The session will start on January 16 with the speech of the governor at 11am, instead of 10am, as scheduled earlier. On January 17, the session would begin at 10am with obituary references, followed by presentation of a resolution to ratify the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The House would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on the same day, said the spokesperson.

NOD TO BRING RIGHT TO BUSINESS ACT

To facilitate business for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the cabinet gave the go-ahead for bringing the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, in the forthcoming two-day special session of the state assembly.

It is aimed at easing the regulatory burden on newly incorporated MSMEs by providing enabling provision of self-declaration, besides exemption from certain approvals and inspections for establishment and operations of MSMEs in Punjab. With this, the MSMEs in the state will get a big relief from the tedious process of getting regulatory approvals before setting up of the units, said an official spokesperson.

The proposed law would encompass various regulatory services, including sanction of building plans, issuance of completion/occupation certificate for buildings; registration of new trade licence under the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911, and the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976; sanction of building plans; issuance of completion/occupation certificate; change of land use under the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act 1995; application for fire no objection certificate under the Punjab Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act 2004; approval of factory building plan (except for industries involving hazardous processes as per first schedule of factories Act, 1948) under the Punjab Factory Rules, 1952; and registration of shop establishment under Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1958.

After the approval of the nodal agency, a new MSME unit will be able to start its project immediately and shall have the option to apply for regulatory approvals within three and half years from the issuance of ‘certificate of in principle approval’.