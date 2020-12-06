Callers posing as bank officials dupe Ludhiana man of ₹52,300; 2 booked

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 17:44 IST

A city resident lost ₹52,300 to two Jalandhar-based conmen who had contacted him through phone on the pretext of helping him avail a bank loan.

Complainant Ram Narayan of Basti Jodhewal said that he was in need of a loan and was approaching some banks and finance companies for the same. A few days ago, he got a call from a man who introduced himself as an employee of the loan branch of a private bank.

The man asked him to send his documents and also deposit ₹52,300 in two bank accounts as “processing fee”.

But after he deposited the amount, the accused stopped taking his calls. It was then that Ram Narayan realised that he had been duped and approached the Cyber Crime Cell with his complaint.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the accused were identified with the help of the bank accounts in which the money had been deposited. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Jatinder Kumar of Booti Enclave of Jalandhar and Ajay Kumar of Raja Garden of Jalandhar. The two accused are still on the run.

It is the second such case of online fraud in the past two days. On Saturday, the police had booked two Kharar residents for duping a Ludhiana woman of ₹1.43 lakh on the pretext of sending her expensive gifts from abroad.