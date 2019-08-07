Campaign to counter suicidal tendency among prisoners soon

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:18 IST

: Taking serious note of the suicide committed by an undertrial at Kaushambi district jail last week, the authorities have now decided to take steps to check suicidal tendency among prisoners.

Besides counselling the prisoners and carrying out their regular medical check-up, officials will also have personal sessions with them to know about their problems and provide them help.

An undertrial Zuber who was lodged in jail in case of a dowry death had committed suicide inside the toilet by hanging himself with a cloth. Investigations revealed that Zuber was in depression, as his case was not being pursued properly.

Kaushambi jail superintendent BS Mukund said although there were provisions of providing legal help to the prisoners, Zuber did not shared his problems with the officials and other jail inmates.

In an attempt to keep a tab on the condition of prisoners, including their mental health, a team of doctors at district hospital will now carry out their check-up twice a month. Senior administrative officials have also issued an order in this connection.

Besides, regular medical checkups, jail officials will personally talk to the jail inmates and will encourage them to share their problems.

Any prisoner found suffering from mental depression will be given proper treatment and will be provided all possible help in case they have any problems. Jail inmates will also be asked to share their problems among themselves, which will reduce stress. Besides, they will be engaged in different activities to keep them busy and physically and mentally fit, Mukund added.

