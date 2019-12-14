Can’t give one-time appointment under compassionate scheme: Himachal CM

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:47 IST

“The state government cannot provide one-time appointment to the applicants who have demanded jobs on compassionate grounds as it may affect regular appointments and result into unnecessary litigation,” chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur told the House on Saturday.

The CM was responding to a question jointly raised by House members Anirudh Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Surender Shauri and Ravinder Kumar on the last day of winter session. He said a total of 4,040 cases of compassionate employment were pending in various government departments of the state as on July 31, 2019. He also said that the Supreme Court (SC), in its decision dated March 7, 2019, had clarified that jobs on compassionate ground was not a right.

AGE LIMIT INCREASED

“The government considers such cases purely on humanitarian ground and after the SC’s order, our government has made several changes in the policy in this regard,” he said, adding that according to the new policy, the age limit for availing the employment on compassionate grounds has been increased from 50 years to the time of retirement of the deceased.

“Besides, the government has enhanced the income criteria for availing the benefits from ₹1.5 lakh per annum per family to ₹2.5 lakh,” the CM said.

‘POWER VESTED TO DEPTS CONCERNED’

Thakur also said that the power to deal with such cases has been delegated to the departments concerned, while it was vested to the finance department earlier.

Addressing the members, he said, “The cabinet may also relax the 5% quota condition in special cases, the time limit for clearing the typing test has also been enhanced to one year and three chances will be given for the same.” “The time limit to apply for the job has also been enhanced to four years,” the CM said.

During the session, Sukhu urged the CM to give a one-time appointment in all the pending cases by issuing an administrative order.