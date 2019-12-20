‘Cancel contract of defunct dust controller devices in Thane’

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:53 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation had installed 54 dust pollution controller machines across the city. The machines have stopped working for the past one year.

On Thursday, corporators raised the issue in the general body meeting, alleging that the contractor is earning money through advertisements but is not maintaining the machines. They decided to revoke the contract.

OPPOSITION LEADER

Pramila Keni from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was elected as the Opposition leader of Thane Municipal Corporation on Thursday. Mayor Naresh Mhaske made the announcement in the general body meeting.

Keni is the corporator from Kalwa constituency since 2017. She was first elected corporator in 2012. “I have taken up many initiatives as a corporator for the benefit of the common man. As an Opposition leader, I will ensure that the corporation comes up with initiatives that benefit the common man,” said Keni.