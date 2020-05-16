e-paper
Cancer patient, govt doctor’s father found positive in Panchkula

The doctor’s parents had gone to the civil hospital in Sector 6 for a regular check-up; total cases rises to 25, with 19 patients recovered

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
The number of Covid-19 cases in Panchkula increased to 25 after two more persons were found positive on Friday.

One of them is a 59-year-old male resident of Sector 21. He is the father of a medicine specialist working at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. The other patient is a 60-year-old woman from Sector 10.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said the surveillance teams on the ground had isolated the immediate family members of both patients. The affected area in both these sectors had been declared containment zone to stop the spread of the virus. Further contact tracing of these patients was underway, she added.

SOURCE OF INFECTION UNKNOWN

The health authorities have not established the source of infection in both cases.

The Sector 21 man and his wife had visited the Panchkula civil hospital for a regular check-up and had been sampled for Covid-19. While his wife’s report is negative, the man was found positive.

Sources said the man’s son, was on Covid duty at the hospital, and had been isolated, along with his wife.

The Sector 10 woman, a cancer patient, had to undergo chemotherapy at a private hospital. Her sample was collected before the therapy and she was found infected.

Dr Kaur said the woman had visited a hospital in Mohali as well. “We are trying to find her entire contact history. Five of her family members have been isolated for sampling,” she said.

Of the total 25 Covid patients in Panchkula, 19 have been discharged, leaving six active cases.

