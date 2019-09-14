Capt an invisible CM, is responsible for sorry state of affairs in Punjab: Mann

cities

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused Captain Amarinder Singh of being an invisible chief minister, saying the Congress government and previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) regime are responsible for the sorry state of affairs in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering at the annual Chhapar Mela in Jagraon sub-division, he said the recent incident involving Lovpreet Singh (22), the fifth member of a family of Bhotna village in Barnala district to commit suicide due to debt, laid threadbare the much-hyped loan waiver scheme of the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government.

Accusing the CM was showing scant regard to the martyrs of the state, Mann said, “Ever since Amarinder Singh came to power, he has not attended the state-level function held in the memory of martyrs Karnail Singh at Issru village near Payal and Udham Singh in Sunam town.”

Slamming the government for hike in power tariffs, he said electricity prices were hitting the roof.

“At today’s rally I met some people who complained of receiving power bills of up to ₹50,000. The current government is eating into the savings of poor people of the state by imposing hefty taxes on essential commodities,” the AAP state chief said.

Like the erstwhile government led by the Badals, the Amarinder regime too has failed to live up to its poll promise of ‘ghar-ghar naukri’, he added.

“Both (the Badals and Captain) are responsible for driving the youth into a vicious cycle of drugs, which flourished under their patronage,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at Amarinder on the issue of appointing party MLAs as advisers with plum cabinet-rank posts, the he said the move was contrary to the tenets of the Constitution besides being an extra burden on the public exchequer. “What was the need for advisers for a chief minister who has no work to do?” he questioned.

