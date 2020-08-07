e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Capt clamps night curfew in Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar dists from today

Capt clamps night curfew in Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar dists from today

The CM also directed all big cities and towns to prepare integrated management plan for treatment of the disease in both government-run and private facilities

chandigarh Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

With surge in fresh Covid-19 infections in the state, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered night curfew (9pm to 5am) in the worst-affected Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala districts from Saturday.

The CM also directed all big cities and towns to prepare integrated management plan for treatment of the disease in both government-run and private facilities.

As Covid cases in the state has gone up to 20,891, with 1,050 infections reported on Thursday and 1,039 on Friday, the CM also announced a week-long trial of enforcement of the mandatory mask-wearing rule by making offenders stand at the spot for an hour with mask on.

He was of the view that making the offenders sweat it out might help check the violations on this count, which had crossed 3.82 lakh.

Taking questions in his weekly #AskCaptain Live session on Facebook, Amarinder also appealed to the people to get themselves tested early and start treatment in a proper hospital, urging them not to rush to private tertiary care facilities directly since good treatment is available in government hospitals.

Expressing concern over the steady increase in Covid infections and positivity rate in the state, the chief minister said with the peak in Punjab is projected by August end or early September, one could not be certain how high the peak of daily cases may go.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In