e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Captain Amarinder Singh flags off corona mobile testing clinic and ambulance

Captain Amarinder Singh flags off corona mobile testing clinic and ambulance

MISSION FATEH PUNJAB With capacity to collect more than 1,000 samples a day, the ambulance will focus on testing facilities in far-flung and rural areas

chandigarh Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh flagging off the corona mobile testing clinic and ambulance in Chandigarh on Friday.
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh flagging off the corona mobile testing clinic and ambulance in Chandigarh on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday flagged off a corona testing mobile clinic and ambulance with the potential to sample more than 1,000 people a day at their doorsteps in rural and far-flung areas of the state.

The air-conditioned mobile unit, which has a separate ambulance zone to evacuate critical patients, was launched as part of the Mission Fateh Punjab initiative.

An inside view of the mobile corona testing facility.
An inside view of the mobile corona testing facility. ( HT Photo )

Explaining features of the mobile clinic after donating it to Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, the chairman of Sun Foundation and the international president of World Punjabi Organisation, said that clinic is equipped with contact-less thermal testing and nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab test facility.

The CM said that the mobile testing bus would cover remote areas and ensure residents have access to testing, needed to identify infected people and break the Covid chain.

At present, the state government has a capacity to conduct 24,000 tests a day and the target is to achieve 30,000 tests by next week.

State health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, principal secretary, health, Hussan Lal and Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, the special principal secretary to the CM, were present at the launch.

top news
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
6 oppn-ruled states file review petition in SC against order to hold NEET, JEE exams
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
UGC right to make exams compulsory but states can postpone schedule: SC
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned by CBI
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In