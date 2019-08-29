Car rallies, pamphlets, loud speakers banned on PU campus

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:47 IST

As the model code of conduct came into force on Tuesday, the Panjab University has issued guidelines for political parties and students on campus for the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled September 6.

As per the guidelines, car rallies are not allowed on campus. Dean students’ welfare (additional charge) Jagat Bhushan held his first meeting with the representatives of student organisations. Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Students for Society (SFS), Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Punjab Students’ Union (Lalkaar), Himachal Students’ Union (HIMSU) and Himachal Pradesh Students’ Union (HPSU) met the DSW.

The guidelines have also been issued to the hostels and departments. Bhushan said, “We wish that the elections are conducted peacefully and ask for the same from the students.”

GUIDELINES ISSUED

The guidelines dictate that the use of loudspeakers and vehicles for the purpose of canvassing is strictly prohibited. Procession and rallies without prior permission of the DSW and/or Chandigarh Police are not allowed. Outsider entry is banned on campus. Stay of visitors in hostels during elections on campus is banned. Further, protests during the elections are not allowed. Classes must not be disturbed. Students have to carry their ID cards at all times. Littering of any printed material on campus is a punishable offence. Printed material is not allowed; fine will be imposed on using printed stickers and/or pamphlets. Defacement of property will be punishable.

STUDENT PARTIES CONDEMN BREAKING OF LOCK OF DSW OFFICE

The 14 student parties, protesting under the banner of ‘PU for Democracy,’ condemned the breaking of the lock on the DSW office during the night on Tuesday. The students alleged that the election date was announced at the DPR office in an ‘illegitimate way without an official notification bearing a diary number.’ In a statement, the students said they will continue opposing any autocratic order of the university administration.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:46 IST