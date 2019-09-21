Car snatched at gunpoint by two unidentified men

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 00:03 IST

Gurugram: Two unidentified miscreants robbed a man of his car at gunpoint near Sector 37 on Thursday morning. According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30am when the victim, a resident of Sector 9A, was driving to work at Manesar.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said when the man reached near Shanti Vatika in Sector 37C, an i10 car rammed into his Celerio car from the side. The official said after the collision, two men alighted from the car and got into the victim’s vehicle.

“The victim was pushed to the co-driver’s seat. One of the suspects got behind the wheel, while the other sat on the rear seat pointing a gun at the victim. They drove for a few metres before asking him to get out of the car,” said the police official, requesting anonymity.

The victim was slapped and manhandled, but he did not sustain any serious injury, the police said, adding that the duo took off with Celerio and abandoned their i10, which did not have a registration number plate.

According to the police, the preliminary probe suggests that the car in which the suspects arrived was stolen by them. “We are trying to trace the owner of the vehicle using the chassis number. The duo is yet to be identified,” said the police official.

A case was registered against unknown suspects under sections 379 B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code, and under relevant section of the Arms Act at Sector 10A police station on Thursday, said the police.

In another incident, at least four men took a truck driver hostage for about two hours and robbed his truck in Sohna in the wee hours of Thursday. The police said the truck driver was returning home in Nuh after delivering goods in Delhi and had taken a pit stop at a roadside stall near a private school at 3.30am.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that at least four men approached the truck driver and asked him to hand over the keys. “One of the accused was carrying a gun. The suspects tied his hands and legs, and bundled him into the truck. They dropped him in the fields at Gohana village in Sonipat, and fled with his truck. They also took his phone and documents of the truck and threatened to kill him if he raised an alarm,” said the police official.

Police said the suspects are yet to be arrested.

