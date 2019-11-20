Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar’s Goraya

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:06 IST

The rural police on Wednesday booked two unidentified persons for allegedly snatching a car at gunpoint from a Goraya resident near railway station at Goraya on Tuesday night. Vikramjit Singh, the complainant, was in inebriated condition and was going from Jalandhar to Goraya when the incident took place, police said.

Two persons in another car signalled him to stop and fled with his car, however, they returned his mobile phone before escaping, said police.

“He was in an inebriated condition and could not remember face of the accused. His car was found parked in an abandoned place in the outskirts of the town on Wednesday morning ,” said Kewal Singh, Goraya station house officer (SHO).

He said that police were scanning CCTV cameras near the crime spot to identify the accused.

A case under Sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified persons at Goraya police station.