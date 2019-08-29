Car thieves strike again, flee with VHP leader’s SUV

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:22 IST

Members of a four-wheeler lifters’ gang have struck again in the state capital. This time, they fled with an SUV of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, Anurag Srivastava, parked outside his house in LDA colony under Krishna Nagar police station limits on Wednesday.

In the past four days, this is the second incident in which car-borne vehicle-lifters stole SUVs from different parts of the city on the same pattern.

Srivastava, a ‘sah mantri’ of VHP’s Oudh region, lodged an FIR of theft against unidentified people with Krishna Nagar police station. The accused were driving a white sedan, he said.

The complainant said the incident was captured in CCTV cams installed in the houses in his neighbourhood. The footages showed that the SUV was stolen between 5.14 and 5.24 am and there were at least three persons in the sedan used in the crime.

Srivastava said he came to know about the missing SUV when his brother was going to drop his children to school. “We then checked the CCTV footages and found that the miscreants driving the sedan had taken away the SUV,” he stated.

The footage showed that two miscreants stepped out of the sedan and easily opened the SUV’s hi-tech locks, which make a sound when anybody uses another key to open them. They disappeared within few minutes.

On August 25, vehicle-lifters had stolen the SUV of BJP leader Hero Bajpai (former finance minister late Arun Jaitley’s representative in Lucknow). The vehicle was parked outside his house in Gomti Nagar’s Vijay Khand. This incident was also captured by a CCTV cam, but the police failed to get any clue about the thieves.

A senior official of the crime branch said at least eight such cases have come to light in the past four months where vehicle-lifting incidents were captured by CCTV cams. In all these incidents, the vehicle lifters were driving four-wheelers and they struck between 2.30 and 5.30 am.

He said a team is studying the trend and has identified a few people who were involved in similar vehicle-lifting incidents in the past.

