e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Carcass of dolphin found near Mumbai

Carcass of dolphin found near Mumbai

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:28 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

An 8-foot-long Humpback dolphin, weighing 50kg, washed ashore Uttan coast in Bhayander on Wednesday. Local fishermen alerted the forest department, who arrived at the spot but decided against the post-mortem, as carcass was decomposed. Using an excavator, the carcass was buried in a 10-foot-deep pit . “Coastal pollution could be one the major causes for the death of the mammal,” said Professor Bhushan Bhoir,who teaches zoology in a Palghar college.

top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
UK frowns at opposition to new Hindu temple in Pakistan
UK frowns at opposition to new Hindu temple in Pakistan
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In