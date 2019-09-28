Carcass of tusker found in Dudhwa

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:07 IST

LAKHIMPUR KHERI The carcass of an around 20-year-old male tusker was recovered from near Manjhra forest area under the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) on Saturday evening.

“The cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy by a team of veterinary doctors,” said field director, DTR, Sanjay Pathak who rushed to the spot after getting information.

There were no apparent injury marks on the carcass. The Incident came to fore after local farmers of Majhara and Khairatiya villages, which share boundaries between Kheri and Bahraich districts, reached their fields and found the carcass lying in a field near Manjhra forests.

It is yet to be ascertained if the area falls under Belrayan range in Kheri or Katarniaghat range in Bahraich. Forest officials of both ranges rushed to the spot following the recovery of the carcass. Earlier on July 27, a male wild tusker got electrocuted to death in Dudhwa buffer zone near Ghola.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 23:07 IST