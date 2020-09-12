e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Carjacking: 3 held with 2 vehicles, toy gun in Ludhiana

Carjacking: 3 held with 2 vehicles, toy gun in Ludhiana

Khanna senior superintendent of police said the accused used to rob people of their four-wheelers and used them in executing more carjackings after installing fake number plates on the stolen vehicles

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Khanna police have arrested three persons for carjacking and recovered two cars and a toy pistol from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Arvinder Singh alias Goni of Ajnod in Doraha, Harmanpreet Singh alias Ghoda and Hem Singh of Rajgarh.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said the accused used to rob people of their four-wheelers and used them in executing more carjackings after installing fake number plates on the stolen vehicles.

Police said the arrests were made near the railway bridge in Doraha. The accused had recently snatched a Mahindra Scorpio SUV from Mullanpur Dakha area, and robbed a Maruti Suzuki Alto car from Rupnagar, which were both recovered from the carjackers.

The SSP revealed that the accused are already facing trial in various cases, including robbery, drug peddling and assault. They had met in jail where they formed a gang. “More information is expected from the accused during interrogation,” the cop added.

top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Donald Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Donald Trump looks west, eyeing new paths to White House
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In