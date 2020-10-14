e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Case against Gurnam Charuni for using derogatory language against PM

Case against Gurnam Charuni for using derogatory language against PM

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has been booked for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message posted through his Facebook account. Charuni had posted the video against the recently enacted farm laws. The case has been registered under Sections 153 A, 504, 505 (2) and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act on the complaint of Sahil Guliani, a resident of Shahbad. Shahbad police station in-charge Devender Kumar confirmed the development.

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In