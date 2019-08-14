Case filed against Sambhal man for posting objectionable remarks against Shah

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:20 IST

MEERUT A case has been filed against a man in Sambhal district for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against home minister Amit Shah on social media, police said on Wednesday.

Sambhal Kotwali in-charge, Dharampal Singh, said that the case had been filed against Zarif Malik, a resident of Mohammadpur Tanda village, on the complaint of district unit secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Anuj Kumar Sharma. Sharma had alleged that Malik posted a picture of Shah with objectionable remarks on facebook on Saturday.

“Efforts are being made to arrest Malik. We are gathering information about Malik who posted the objectionable remarks against the home minister on facebook. We hope he will be arrested soon,” said Singh

According to Singh, the case has been registered under the IT Act and Section 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the IPC.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 18:20 IST