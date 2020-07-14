e-paper
Home / Cities / CBSE Class-12 results: Girls outshine boys in Himachal

CBSE Class-12 results: Girls outshine boys in Himachal

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

With an overall pass percentage of 96.47% girls of Himachal Pradesh outshine boys in CBSE Class-12 results as the latter had an overall pass percentage of 92.33%.

Overall pass percentage of the state’s students was 94.24%. This year like ICSE, CBSE too did not issue any toppers’ list due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 9,202 students from Himachal had registered for CBSE examinations, of these, 9,163 students appeared and 8,635 have passed.

In DAV Senior Secondary School New Shimla, Vaibhav Singh, a student of arts stream, scored 98.8% and was the topper of the school followed by Nirmanyu Chauhan, of arts stream who secured 98.2% marks. With 97.2%, Abhay Segal was topper in commerce stream while Sakshi Negi was topper in science stream with 96%.

In Lawrence School, Sanawar, Jaiveer Singh secured 97% in humanities and was topper of the school followed by Rivan Singh who secured 96.60% in commerce stream. Anshruta Thakur topped in arts stream with 96.20% marks.

In Loreto Convent Tara Hall School, Shimla, Esha Sharma secured 97.2% marks in commerce stream and was topper of the school followed by Prachi Negi who got 96.4% in commerce stream. Rishika Rakta and Aavni Masoi topped in non-medical and medical streams with 93.6% each.

Shreyash Kumar, a student of science stream, in Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, secured 89.5% and was school topper.

