CBSE postpones class 10 and 12 exams

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW In wake of Covid-19 oubreak, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed all the ongoing exams for classes 10 and 12 scheduled between March 19 and March 31.

“The decision was taken in compliance of the instructions received from secretary, department of higher education/school education and illiteracy, government of India,” said Anurag Tripathi, secretary of CBSE.

The examinations will be rescheduled after March 31. “The fresh dates will be communicated by the board to all stake-holders by March 31, after reassessment of the situation,” said Tripathi.

He added, “The ongoing evaluation work of the CBSE at various centres across the country is also being suspended till March 31. All nodal supervisors may ensure rescheduling of evaluation work from April 1, unless otherwise informed by the board.”

During the aforementioned period (March 19 to 31), examinations that were rescheduled to be held for north east Delhi candidates will also be rescheduled further.

All schools have been directed to ensure that the students are informed about the rescheduling of the examination.

