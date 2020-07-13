e-paper
CBSE results: Girls shine again, Lucknow girl scored 600/600

CBSE results: Girls shine again, Lucknow girl scored 600/600

cities Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Lucknow girl Diyanshi Jain scored 600 out of 600 as girls outshone boys by nearly 6 percentage points in the overall success rate in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results announced on Monday based on alternative assessment system adapted after some tests had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though students across states scored high marks with schools reporting their toppers, the CBSE did not release a merit list and replaced the term “fail” with “essential repeat” because of the “exceptional circumstances”. 

The pass percentage of girls was 92.15 and that of boys was 86.19.

Divyanshi Jain, a student of Lucknow’s Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, didn’t lose a single mark in any of her six subjects scoring a 100 in each of them. “This is unbelievable. I am elated and surprised at the same time,” said a jubilant Divyanshi.

Jain scored full marks in English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics.

CBSE Regional Officer (RO) Shweta Arora said, “Divyanshi got maximum marks in the Prayagraj region. She appeared in five out of six exams.”

The Dehradun region recorded a 9.65% increase in pass percentage compared to last year, said officials.

Ranveer Singh, CBSE regional director, Dehradun, said, “The pass percentage of Dehradun region has increased by 9.65% compared to last year, despite the fact that areas such as Noida and Ghaziabad were removed from the region this year.”

Devjyoti Chakrabarti from Shemford Doon School in Dehradun and Sagar Garg from DSB International Public School in Rishikesh scored 498 out of 500 marks each.

Garg told local media that he aims to join the Indian Police Service and serve the nation. “I aspire to become an IPS officer and the credit for my result goes completely to my parents who kept me motivated,” said Garg.

In Indore, Shubhra Jyotsana Singh of Delhi Public School scored highest marks in the city with 99.2% marks.

“I am preparing for CLAT (common law admission test). My dream is to join the judiciary,” said Shubhra.

In Bhopal, Ananya Tripathi, a commerce student of Delhi Public School, secured 99% marks.

Many students in Kolkata also scored in excess of 95%. Kinjal Ajmera of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, scored 98%. She told the local media that she plans to appear for the National Defence Academy entrance test.

At South Point School, West Bengal’s biggest school in terms of number of students, ten students scored between 96.2% and 99 %. Debarati Pal topped the list with 99% marks.

Ritobroto Chanda of the South Point School, who had suffered a severe injury during a football match and had to write exams with the help of a scribe, scored 88.4%.

