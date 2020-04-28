e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / CCTV captures Ludhiana police volunteer stealing scooter of school principal

CCTV captures Ludhiana police volunteer stealing scooter of school principal

A CCTV footage showed a person, with his face covered and wearing a cap along with the uniform of a police volunteer, stealing the scooter of Harshal Handa, principal of Nav Bharti Public School, Satsang Road, on Monday

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A CCTV grab showing the accused driving away the stolen scooter outside Nav Bharti Public School on Satsang Road, Ludhiana, on Monday.
A CCTV grab showing the accused driving away the stolen scooter outside Nav Bharti Public School on Satsang Road, Ludhiana, on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

Three weeks after two Ludhiana police volunteers had thrashed a curfew violator with sticks, another volunteer allegedly stole the scooter of a school principal, the cops said on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage showed a person, with his face covered and wearing a cap along with the uniform of a police volunteer, stealing the scooter of Harshal Handa, principal of Nav Bharti Public School, Satsang Road, on Monday.

Handa, in his complaint, stated that on Monday morning, he had parked his scooter outside the school and when he arrived on the spot in afternoon, the vehicle was missing. While scanning CCTV footages, the police found that a man wearing a white shirt and brown trousers drove away the vehicle. Division number 8 SHO inspector Jarnail Singh said a case was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, atttempts are on to ascertain the identity of the accused.

2,000 VOLUNTEERS WORKING WITH LUDHIANA CITY POLICE

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, around 2,000 volunteers are working with the Ludhiana police commissionerate on curfew duties. After April 8 incident when two police volunteers had beaten up a curfew violator with sticks, commissioner Rakesh Agrawal took to social media and posted an apology video on behalf of the department.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Coronavirus updates: Delhi’s containment zones increase to 100
Coronavirus updates: Delhi’s containment zones increase to 100
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities