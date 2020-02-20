e-paper
CCTV in labs, digital prescriptions to improve monitoring at mohalla clinics, says Jain

CCTV in labs, digital prescriptions to improve monitoring at mohalla clinics, says Jain

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

Pathology labs testing samples collected at 450 mohalla clinics will now have CCTV cameras inside them to check malpractice.

In a high-level review meeting on mohalla clinics on Tuesday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain directed the health department to ensure cameras were installed in laboratories.

The mohalla clinics provide free consultation, around 100 medicines and 212 diagnostic tests. The government has outsourced sample collection and testing to private agencies.

“The CCTV cameras will ensure there is no malpractice in the laboratories that test samples from mohalla clinics. And in case we receive any complaints, we will be able to check CCTV footage to verify,” said an official from the health department.

The minister also directed officials to speed up work to open new mohalla clinics.

The AAP government in its first term had promised 1,000 mohalla clinics in the city, one for every square kilometre of inhabited areas. The flagship project got delayed due to a tussle between the government and the lieutenant-governor and inability to secure land from land-owning agencies.

In this term, the government will focus on expanding the programme and monitoring it better.

The minister directed the department to keep a close eye on the availability of medicines at mohalla clinics. With a growing number of patients seeking care at these clinics, the minister emphasised the need for digitised laboratory test referrals, which will help in monitoring.

“Digitisation of prescriptions and reports will smoothen the functioning of the Centres. As the state-run health-care facilities that offer free medicines and tests expand in number, the monitoring systems too will need regular upgrading, which the ministry is ensuring,” Jain said.

