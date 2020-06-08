e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Central team visits Naidu, Sasson hospitals

Central team visits Naidu, Sasson hospitals

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Central government team headed by Kunal Kumar, joint secretary of housing and urban affairs, Government of India, visited the Pune city on Monday and took the review of Covid-19 situation.

The team which is on a two-day tour included two other members-Dr Arvind Kushwaha, and Dr Sitikanta Banerjee, both additional professors at AIIMS.

The team visited the Naidu hospital and took review of hospital arrangements and medical facilities. They also visited Sassoon hospital and held a meeting with doctors and dean.

Kumar who is heading the team served as the municipal commissioner in Pune for three and half years. He said, “All agencies are coordinating well in Pune, but it is important to bring down the death ratio in the city. The administration should impose strict lockdown in containment zones.”

Later during the day the team took a review of the Dhole Patil ward, which is one of the containment zones in the city. According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officers the central team visited the mobile ambulance and mass screening covid testing bus.

In the afternoon the central team visited the director of health services and discussed the health situation in the city.

In the evening the central team visited the Council Hall where it met all the top officials including divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar and all the IAS officers in the city.

On Tuesday the team will visit the Smart city control room and hold a video conference with various district collectors in western Maharashtra. Team will submit its report to the central government.

top news
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In