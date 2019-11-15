Centre’s next step will be population control: Baliyan

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:57 IST

AGRA: Union minister of state for agriculture Sanjeev Baliyan said in Agra on Friday that the next step of the BJP-led central government would be to control population, which he termed as the root cause of all problems being faced by the nation.

Interacting with media persons here, Baliyan said after abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and Ram temple verdict, the next step of the Modi government would be measures to control population.

He said he was hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after talking about the issue from the Red Fort on August 15, would certainly take measures against population growth.

“It was I who first brought a private bill, signed by 125 MPs, in parliament on population control but it could not be discussed. Now, Modi has himself spoken on the issue and we are hopeful of a law against population growth,” said Baliyan.

“Reason for all problems faced by the nation, may it be pollution, unemployment, poverty etc are because of population explosion. Bharat Mata would not be able to bear any more population, I fear,” the prominent Jat leader from western UP said.

Speaking on sugarcane farmers’ issue, he claimed that both state and central governments were doing enough for sugarcane farmers and the centre has been declaring packages for sugarcane farmers every year since 2014.

“The import duty on sugar is 100% and we welcome assurance by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to get the dues of sugarcane farmers cleared even at the cost of selling sugar mills,” stated Baliyan.

On the Maharashtra impasse, Baliyan accused Shiv Sena of having ‘greed of power’.

Talking about Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) being reduced to nil in the recent Lok Sabha elections and Chaudhary Ajit Singh losing the election, Baliyan said times were changing and the masses trusting Modi cutting across caste lines, and thus parties surviving solely on caste-based politics would not survive.”

“After banning triple talaq, there is not much left in demand for uniform civil code and thus population control would be next step to be taken by government in at the centre,” he said.