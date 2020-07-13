e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Centre to give 50% subsidy for kinnow storage, transport: Harsimrat

Centre to give 50% subsidy for kinnow storage, transport: Harsimrat

The Union minister urges citrus fruit growers to take advantage of central government scheme Operation Greens.

cities Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
The scheme would be valid for a period of six months starting from June 11
The scheme would be valid for a period of six months starting from June 11(Representational photo)
         

Union minister for food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said the central government would provide 50% subsidy on storage and transportation of kinnows to the consumption centres.

Interacting with kinnow growers at Badal village in Muktsar, she urged them to take advantage of Operation Greens, a pro-farmer central scheme which was conceptualised to make India self-reliant.

She said the scheme would also protect fruit and vegetable growers from distress selling due to lockdown and would reduce post-harvest losses.

Former chief minister Parkash Singh and Lok Sabha MP from Ferozepur Sukhbir Singh Badal were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Harsimrat said Operation Green scheme has been recently extended from TOP (tomato, onion and potato crops) to all notified horticulture crops.

The scheme would be valid for a period of six months starting from June 11, she added.

The Union minister said apart from individual farmers, food processors, FPO/FPC, co-operative societies, licensed commission agent, exporters, state marketing, co-operative federations and retailers engaged in processing and marketing of fruits and vegetables are also eligible entities under the scheme.

She said the ministry would provide 50% of the cost of transportation of eligible crops from surplus production cluster to consumption centres, and hiring of appropriate storage facilities for a maximum period of three months.

top news
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Sachin Pilot stands his ground, turns down second invite from Congress to attend meet
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to 63.02%, 19 states ahead of national average
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
World hunger worsening amid Covid; nearly 690 million people hungry: UN
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
India will revisit existing business models in post-Covid-19 world: Niti Aayog tells UN
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In