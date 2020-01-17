e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Chain snatcher caught red-handed in Uran

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
The Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested a chain snatcher red-handed after he robbed two senior citizens and was about to rob a third one. With the arrest, the police claimed to have solved seven cases, including one from Mumbai.

The accused, Mohammed Israr Israel Khan, 38, a resident of Mumbra, has six cases of robbery against him in Navi Mumbai. He has also been booked for stealing a bike in Mumbai last year.

Khan used to don a helmet and regularly change number plates of his two-wheeler for avoid being identified and traced by the police. On January 8, Khan robbed two women in Kamothe and Kalamboli area.

While he was trying to rob another woman, three constables chased him near Karnala-Uran bypass road and arrested him.

“We have recovered ₹2.83 lakh worth gold chains that he stole from two women,” said KR Popere, senior inspector at unit 2, crime branch.

