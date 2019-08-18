Chain-snatching detection rates in Navi Mumbai drop, police say efforts on to bust gangs

cities

Even as the Navi Mumbai police claim to have taken all possible steps for increasing detection and conviction rates in the city, their detection rate of chain-snatching cases has dropped by 65% this year.

According to sources from the city crime branch, between January and July this year, the police registered 69 chain-snatching cases.

Of this, they solved just nine cases which constitute around 13% of the total number. In the corresponding period last year, the police registered 83 chain- snatching cases and detected 65 of them, which is 78% of the total cases.

The police said the detection rate will improve by the year-end as they are still investigating cases.

Assistant commissioner (crime) Ajay Kadam said, “First, we have to accept that the number of chain-snatching cases has noticeably decreased in Navi Mumbai this year as compared to last year.In the first seven months, only 69 cases were registered as opposed to 83 cases registered in the corresponding period in 2018.”

“We admit that a huge number of cases are yet to be solved. But, we are confident of increasing the detection rates by the end of this year,” he said.

According to Kadam, the police busted two major gangs who were into chain snatching last year, helping them close a lot of cases.

“The arrest of one criminal can help us detect 20 to 30 cases registered across the city. We are also in touch with the police in Thane, Raigad and Mumbai as some of these criminals are wanted in their jurisdiction too. Arrests made by them may also help us solve crimes in Navi Mumbai,” Kadam said.

The police said chain snatching was more in residential areas such as Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Airoli, Nerul and Panvel.

A senior crime branch officer said, “We have learnt that most criminals who are involved in snatching chains are not residents of Navi Mumbai. They come here on bikes from other places and flee after committing crimes. We are paying extra attention to the entry and exit points of the city.”

The police said traffic officers have been asked to keep an eye on suspicious people roaming on bikes. “In the past, we arrested a few chain snatchers after receiving tip-offs from traffic cops,” the officer said. “One of the reasons chain snatching has reduced is because last year, we arrested criminals from Mumbra, Bhiwandi and interior Raigad.”

The police have also asked residents to be cautious while walking on secluded roads. They keep urging people not to wear jewellery while travelling alone.

