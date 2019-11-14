Chandigarh administration ignoring councillors: Mayor complains to adviser

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:01 IST

Mayor Rajesh Kumar Kalia has written to UT adviser Manoj Parida raising concern over area councillors not being informed whenever the administration inaugurated projects.

Kalia said councillors were not even invited at the projects’ inauguration, sending a bad impression among the public.

He asked Parida to issue necessary directions to the UT engineering and other departments to invite area councillors in all functions of the administration.

Mayor’s letter holds significance as Manimajra councillor Jagtar Jagga was not invited at the inauguration of the railway underbridge on Monday. His name was also not inscribed on the inauguration plaque. It was added only after the intervention of MP Kirron Kher.

The mayor, too, faced a similar humiliation when he had to gatecrash the inauguration of the Sports Complex in Sector 39 on November 5.

He had then expressed his displeasure at being mistreated by the UT administration, and complained to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and Parida about being ignored.

In his letter to Parida, Kalia said, “We are all public representatives. Therefore, it is important not to ignore councillors during inauguration of development works by UT.”

He said both MC and UT had equal responsibility to look after the city. After the member of Parliament, it was the councillors who were directly engaged with the public in Chandigarh, and they all played a vital role in addressing their needs, he added.

While Parida could not be reached for comments, sources said the engineering department had been told to ensure presence of councillors during every UT function.