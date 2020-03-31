e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh curfew to continue till April 14

Chandigarh curfew to continue till April 14

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Curfew imposed in the city on March 24 to prevent transmission of Covid-19 will continue till April 14.

“UT will follow central government directions on the issue and conform with the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister. The curfew will continue during the entirety of the lockdown period,” said Manoj Kumar Parida, UT adviser, on Tuesday.

The UT administration imposed the curfew on March 24 in the city, a day before the PM announced a countrywide lockdown. The administration allowed eight-hour curfew relaxation from March 28, which was curtailed to four hours from March 30.

top news
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Don’t organize gatherings: Delhi CM urges religious leaders to cooperate
Don’t organize gatherings: Delhi CM urges religious leaders to cooperate
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news