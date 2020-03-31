Chandigarh curfew to continue till April 14

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:17 IST

Curfew imposed in the city on March 24 to prevent transmission of Covid-19 will continue till April 14.

“UT will follow central government directions on the issue and conform with the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister. The curfew will continue during the entirety of the lockdown period,” said Manoj Kumar Parida, UT adviser, on Tuesday.

The UT administration imposed the curfew on March 24 in the city, a day before the PM announced a countrywide lockdown. The administration allowed eight-hour curfew relaxation from March 28, which was curtailed to four hours from March 30.