Chandigarh Housing Board offers two blocks of high-end flats to Haryana MLAs

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 01:28 IST

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), which is coming up with high-end flats at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park, has offered two blocks in the project to the Haryana government for its state legislators.

Earlier, the Punjab government, too, had shown interest in buying two blocks for its elected representatives, for which a detailed proposal has already been sent by the board. The final approval is awaited.

Sources in the board said the offer was made to the Haryana government following an informal discussion between its top brass and the UT administration, in which the former had shown interest in buying flats for MLAs. “If both states give their consent to the board’s latest offer, our scheme will be fully subscribed,” said board’s chief executive officer Yashpal Garg.

Spread over seven acres, the project will have 12 blocks with each consisting 28 four-bedroom, hall and kitchen (4-BHK) flats along with a servant quarter. Each flat will cost around ₹2 crore.

Garg said Punjab and Haryana governments had already confirmed five blocks in the project for their bureaucrats, while the UT will be buying one block. While Haryana will be buying three of these blocks, Punjab will buy two.

The move, said officials, will ease the problem of housing for officers of both these states in Chandigarh, as the UT administration has a limited number of government houses.

Garg said even the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has shown interest in buying two blocks for its doctors, for which a detailed proposal has been sent.

He said the scheme will be rolled out in the next two to three months, adding that the UT department of urban planning has already given zoning approval, while finalisation of the project’s layout plan and detailed architectural designs is underway. “We had floated a tender to select the best design for the project. Twelve entries were received. The selection process is underway,” he said.