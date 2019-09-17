Chandigarh MC okays hiked parking rates

cities

Amid walkout by Congress councillors, the municipal corporation General House on Monday gave its nod to time slab-based parking charges in Chandigarh.

The rates will be revised every year, with a hike of 20% (calculated with charges in the first year take as the base).

In the first year, parking fee for the first four hours will remain the same as the flat rates charged right now: ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹10 for four-wheelers.

Thereafter, these will be doubled. The charges will further be doubled if vehicles are kept parked beyond 12 hours.

However, the MC has allowed free entry for pick and drop in the first 10 minutes.

The new rates will be applicable after contractors are hired to run these parking lots. The process may take three to four months.

Now, 90 paid parking lots

The House, which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also gave its nod to increasing the number of paid parking lots from the existing 61 to 90. New free parking lots will also come up in Sectors 7, 17, 20, 26, Manimajra and other areas.

The MC will divide the parking lots into two zones and outsource each zone to a different contractor for a period of five years. By the last year of the contract, the firm will be collecting ₹9 from two-wheelers and ₹18 from four wheelers for parking up to four hours.

Parking at Elante Mall, Piccadilly Cinema and Fun Republic will be more expensive, though just a flat rate of ₹20 and ₹40 will be charged for two- and four-wheelers, respectively. However, 20% hike will be applicable at these malls too.

All parking lots will allow day passes for multiple entries and monthly passes too (see box).

According to the House decision, the contractors will not be allowed to collect the revised rates till all the parking lots are equipped with smart facilities, for which they will get 90 days from the award of contract.

MP, councillors to get 3 free passes

Meanwhile, the councillors approved three free parking passes for themselves and the city MP.

The vehicles for which these passes will be issued should be registered in the name of the councillor or a family member, decided the House.

Accredited mediapersons will also get a free pass each.

Moreover, there will be free entry for official vehicles of all MC officers, Punjab and Haryana high court judges and registrar general and UT officers of secretary rank and heads of departments.

Kher justifies hike amid opposition

MP Kirron Kher, who was present in the meeting, justified the hike, stating that the charges are still kept low for the first four hours.

“I don’t think most people stay longer in markets than that. Even women out for shopping wind it up and return home within four hours. Those who use parking lots for longer times should be made to shell out more,” she said.

When Congress leader of opposition Davinder Babla pointed out that she was opposed to the higher rates before the Lok Sabha elections, the MP said she did so because the MC was running parking lots without smart facilities.

While majority of BJP councillors supported her, former mayor Davesh Moudgil registered his dissent against the hike, saying that he was against multiple slabs and annual hike. He also objected to the dilution of penalty clause in the agreement.

