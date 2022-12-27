2,500 per month pension for patients of muscular dystrophy: Vij

: Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij on Tuesday announced in the assembly that ₹ 2,500 per month pension will be provided to the patients suffering from the rare disease muscular dystrophy.

The health minister made the announcement after BJP MLA Aseem Goel raised the issue in the assembly during Question Hour and sought financial help for people in the grip of this disease.

The health minister said that under the national policy for rare diseases, 2021, financial assistance up to ₹ 50 lakh is being provided to patients suffering from rare diseases, including muscular dystrophy for treatment in centres of excellence.

Vij said that the treatment of this disease is very expensive and that the Central government has set up 10 centres of excellence, including PGIMER Chandigarh, for the treatment of this disease.

Earlier, BJP MLA Goel said the states, including Himachal Pradesh, give pension to patients of muscular dystrophy and demanded that Haryana should also start giving pension and free treatment to these patients.

Following this, health minister announced on floor of the House that ₹ 2,500 monthly pension will be given to the people of Haryana battling with the disease.

======================

Scholarship for 83,834 students of SC category released

The higher education department has provided scholarship to 83,834 students of the Scheduled Castes (SC) category in 2020-21 and scholarship of 11,218 students was not released due to certain technical reasons, education minister Kanwar Pal said.

He said the students whose scholarship money was not released had either submitted wrong Aadhaar numbers on the online scholarship portal or their Aadhaar numbers had not been linked with their bank accounts. The education minister said that the delay in payment was due to procedural problems in application and verification of claims.

===============

Gram darshan portal aimed to help villagers: Min

The objective of starting gram darshan portal is to help villagers upload their demands, suggestions and complaints related to the development works and services of their villages. Stating this, panchayats minister Devender Singh Babli said gram darshan portal was started for the convenience of the village residents who can upload demands, suggestions and complaints regarding development and services related to 48 departments on this portal. He said Parivar Pehchan Patra is mandatory for uploading demands and suggestions related to the development works on this portal. So far 11,700 demands and suggestions related to development works have been received on this portal.

=============

All eligible persons will get BPL card: Dushyant

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that no eligible person in the state will be deprived of getting a BPL card. He said if any person wants to change his eligibility, he can get it rectified by submitting an affidavit to the additional deputy commissioner of his concerned district. Chautala informed that according to the latest data, as many as 30,38,942 families (1,21,57,298 members) have been verified to have annual income less than ₹ 1.80 lakh.

----------------------

Schedule Castes Commission constituted: Min

Cooperation minister Banwari Lal informed the House that under the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes Act, 2018, the Scheduled Castes Commission has been constituted and a notification issued by the government. Responding to a question in the House, the minister said former Ratia MLA, Ravinder Baliala has been nominated as the Chairperson of the Scheduled Caste Commission. Besides, Vijay Badgujar from Bhiwani has been nominated as Vice Chairperson of the Commission. Ravi Taranwali from Kaithal, Meena Narwal from Sonepat and Rattan Lal Bamnia from Sirsa have been nominated as members of the Commission, an official spokesperson said.