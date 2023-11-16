1 dead, 1 hurt in Moga group clash, 5 arrested

One person died of a gunshot wound while another sustained injuries after two groups clashed in Moga on Tuesday night. One person died of a gunshot wound while another sustained injuries after two groups clashed in Moga on Tuesday night. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Jindal while the injured is

Vir Singh from the rival group.

Cops said Jindal and his cousin Sahil were going in a car when they were intercepted by the rival group near Ratan Cinema in Moga city.

Firing ensued between the two groups, leaving two injured.

Jindal’s father Jagdish Kumar alleged that his son was targeted by criminals, who wanted to take revenge from our extended family.

“About two years ago, my nephew Sahil had lodged an FIR against gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal, alias Sukhpreet Budhha, and others for making threat calls. My son had been living with Sahil in Bathinda for the last several months to ensure he was safe. He had came to Moga with his cousin to celebrate Diwali. When they went for an outing, a group of 8-10 persons attacked my son and Sahil,” Jagdish told reporters at the Moga hospital.

Moga city (south) station house officer Iqbal Hussain said the accused Vir Singh, Hero Dhillon, Mani, Tiddi and Lucky were arrested on Wednesday evening, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

“Initial probe has revealed that the accused as well as the deceased had criminal cases against them. We are investigating the matter and efforts are on to identify others involved in the crime,” said the SHO.

The victims were taken to the civil hospital from where the doctors referred Jindal to an institute in view of critical trauma injuries.

“The victim’s family was taking him to a private multispecialty hospital in Ludhiana when he succumbed to his injuries. The body has been kept at the mortuary at Moga civil hospital. Vir Singh is under treatment,” said a police official.

