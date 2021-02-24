1 dead, 3 injured in Haryana cracker factory blast

One person died and three others sustained burn injuries in a blast in a cracker factory on the outskirts of Karnal city in Haryana late evening on Tuesday, said police.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said one body was recovered from the factory and the three injured, whose condition is said to be critical, were hospitalised. An investigation is going on to ascertain the reasons for the blast.

The blast took place around 9.30 pm when the workers were inside the factory located on the Ghogripur road. The locals said the blast was so strong that it damaged a major portion of the factory.

The deceased could not be identified yet and the injured have been identified as Shivam Kumar (28), Vijay Pal (22) and Vijay Kumar (25). All of them were migrant workers employed with the cracker factory.

A relative of the cracker factory’s owner, Rakesh Kumar, who rushed the injured to the hospital said the blast took place when the victims were cleaning the production area.

Soon after the incident, a police team reached the spot and four fire tenders were called-in to contain the flames. Police officials said the reasons behind the blast are yet to be determined.