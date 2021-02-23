Centre should resume dialogue with protesting farmers: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the central government should take an initiative of resuming the dialogue with protesting farmers to resolve the deadlock over the three farm laws.

Hooda, who was addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday, attacked the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over its policies which have “led to job loss”.

“The government is cancelling one recruitment after another. First, the recruitment of village secretary, then PGT Sanskrit and now TGT English have been cancelled. Educated youth are suffering due to the irregularities and frequent paper leaks,” he said.

He said that the BJP-JJP coalition government is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption. “The government should cut down on scams if it wants to bring in more revenue instead of imposing taxes that add to inflation,” he said.

Raising questions on the new sports policy, the leader of Opposition said that the state government has completely destroyed the “get medals, get employment” policy of Congress.

“Under the new policy, medal-winning players will now be able to get appointments from junior coaches to deputy directors. The new policy discriminates against para-Olympic players. Appointment of para-Olympians has been restricted to Group-B posts. This is a violation of their constitutional rights,” he said.

He added that 40-50 people had died after drinking poisonous liquor in November last and a big liquor scam was exposed in state. “The SIT has submitted its investigation report, but the government is not ready to make it public. Similarly, the report of registry scam has also been kept under wraps. The government should make these inquiry reports public,” he demanded.