Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
Centre should resume dialogue with protesting farmers: Hooda

Former chief minister alleges that the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the central government should take an initiative of resuming the dialogue with protesting farmers to resolve the deadlock over the three farm laws.

Hooda, who was addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday, attacked the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over its policies which have “led to job loss”.

“The government is cancelling one recruitment after another. First, the recruitment of village secretary, then PGT Sanskrit and now TGT English have been cancelled. Educated youth are suffering due to the irregularities and frequent paper leaks,” he said.

He said that the BJP-JJP coalition government is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption. “The government should cut down on scams if it wants to bring in more revenue instead of imposing taxes that add to inflation,” he said.

Raising questions on the new sports policy, the leader of Opposition said that the state government has completely destroyed the “get medals, get employment” policy of Congress.

“Under the new policy, medal-winning players will now be able to get appointments from junior coaches to deputy directors. The new policy discriminates against para-Olympic players. Appointment of para-Olympians has been restricted to Group-B posts. This is a violation of their constitutional rights,” he said.

He added that 40-50 people had died after drinking poisonous liquor in November last and a big liquor scam was exposed in state. “The SIT has submitted its investigation report, but the government is not ready to make it public. Similarly, the report of registry scam has also been kept under wraps. The government should make these inquiry reports public,” he demanded.

Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Addressing rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab CM’s ancestral Mehraj village, Lakha Sidhana puts onus on Capt Amarinder Singh if Punjab Police help Delhi counterparts in arresting Red Fort violence accused
READ FULL STORY
A sample being collected for the Covid-19 test. Health officials said the limited increase in the number of infections is not a cause of worry yet. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Slight increase in Covid infections in Haryana for second week

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The state registered 684 infections between February 15 and 21 as compared to 615 reported the week from February 8 to 14
READ FULL STORY
Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
chandigarh news

Testing down, Covid cases on the rise in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Chandigarh With the Centre advising Punjab and four other states to take preventive measures in view of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has asked all the district administration to double the testing
READ FULL STORY
GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
chandigarh news

GST scam: VB pegs annual loss at 225cr from Mandi Gobindgarh

By Vishal Rambani
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Mohali sessions court on Monday took up case for framing charges against 13 people; next hearing on March 5
READ FULL STORY
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Pregnancy termination law: HC seeks details from Centre on steps taken for uniform policy

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre to detail about the steps being taken or contemplated for legal termination of the pregnancies of the women with medical advice beyond 20 weeks as legal and moral predicament of the court is being tested “yet again”
READ FULL STORY
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

SAD to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Decision taken at party’s core committee meeting in which president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also present
READ FULL STORY
he state Congress has already launched mission “#Captainfor2022”, and the next elections would be fought under his leadership, said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Amarinder will lead Congress in 2022 Punjab assembly polls, says Jakhar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the people of the state had reposed their faith in Amarinder Singh’s leadership with their landslide verdict in the Congress’ favour in the recent civic body polls
READ FULL STORY
(From left) Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, president Ravibir Singh Grewal, tournaments chairman GS Bakshi and Indian Golf Union tournament director Paramjit during a press conference on the eve of Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship in Chandigarh on Monday (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf Club to host Samarvir Sahi Championship

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:39 AM IST
More than 100 golfers from across India, including defending champion Sunny, taking part in the four-day tournament
READ FULL STORY
Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University
chandigarh news

Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:38 AM IST
As many as 20 PhD scholars provided accommodation on campus on Monday; newly enrolled students asked to wait
READ FULL STORY
A fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 was also imposed on him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Former EPFO official gets 4-year jail for graft in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
CBI had arrested Manmohan Gilhotra in April 2015 for accepting 15,000 as bribe from a private firm based in Baltana, Zirakpur
READ FULL STORY
The cameras will replace the present ones which are of low resolution, and will be installed at six gates in Sectors 14 and 25. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University to have hi-res cameras at all six gates

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Panjab University has initiated the process of installing high-resolution cameras at the campus gates to record the images of visitors and number plates of the vehicle
READ FULL STORY
Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
However, the Air Quality Index did not show any unusual rise at any of the observatories in the city
READ FULL STORY
Chandigarh’s weekly average growth rate of cases reaches 0.12%, which is the fourth highest in the country.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh sees 43% surge in weekly Covid cases

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
After showing a downward trend, the number of weekly cases jumped from 131 between February 8 and 14 to 187 between February 15 and 21
READ FULL STORY
All Covid-19 guidelines like physical distancing, wearing of masks and checking of temperature of students will have be followed once the schools open.
chandigarh news

Schools for Classes 3 to 5 to reopen in Haryana from Wednesday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.
READ FULL STORY
