1 mobile phone, 4 SIM cards recovered from Jind govt school principal

Police recovered a mobile phone and four SIM cards from the possession of a government school principal accused of sexually harassing over 60 girl students in Jind, said sub-inspector Balwan Singh of Uchana police station, adding that he will be produced before the court again on Tuesday.

“Only one SIM was functioning and the others were closed for a long time. We will send the phone and SIM cards to the forensic science laboratory for examination,” he added.

The Jind police arrested the accused on Saturday. He was on the run for the last five days.

Over 60 female students at the government school in Jind district had accused the principal of sexual harassment, the Haryana state commission for women chairperson Renu Bhatia had said earlier.

The Haryana secondary education department suspended the principal on October 27.

The case dates back to August 31 when the girl students had written to the National Commission for Women, the President and the governor levelling serious allegations of bad touch and molestation against the school principal.

The Uchana police in Jind had booked the school principal under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on October 30.

