10% hike in PU examination fee, related charges on the cards
After proposing a hike in the tuition fee, Panjab University (PU) is also considering a 10% increase in the examination fee and other related charges for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional examination courses for the 2022-23 session.
The hike, proposed with a cap of ₹1,000, will also apply to fee for entrance exam, reevaluation/rechecking, confidential results, reissue of degree, among others.
The proposal, recommended by a panel constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, will be tabled in the senate meeting on Tuesday for approval.
The panel, while recommending the hike, had observed that no enhancement in the examination fee structure and other related charges was made since the 2019-20 session.
The committee also recommended that the examination fee for environment examination only be enhanced by ₹100 and there should be no hike in fee for verification of academic qualification of a person applying from outside India and eligibility-cum-equivalence certificate for examination passed from a foreign university.
Annual fee hike also on agenda
As per senate’s agenda papers, it will also take a call on the proposal of fee hike in partially self-financed courses and traditional courses for the 2022-23 session. The hike was proposed by a varsity panel in March. The university had last enhanced the fee in the 2019-2020 session.
The recommendations of the committee to reduce the number of seats in MA Sanskrit course from 68 to 40 will also be taken up by the senate.
Moreover, varsity’s order to designate a dharna site on the campus for all stakeholders of the university will also be discussed.
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
