Ludhiana: 10 LPG cylinders seized in Khanna, administration enforces strict supply curbs

The district administration on Wednesday seized 10 commercial LPG cylinders in Khanna and intensified enforcement of newly imposed supply restrictions across Ludhiana amid tightening availability. Warning of strict action, the DC said any individual or dealer found indulging in black marketing or illegal stockpiling would face legal consequences. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Officials said the cylinders were found being used or stored in violation of government norms, prompting action as part of a district-wide crackdown. The move follows the implementation of a controlled LPG distribution system by the Punjab government following the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

To regulate supply, the administration has constituted district- and sub-divisional-level committees to oversee allocation of commercial LPG across Ludhiana, including Khanna, Samrala, Payal, Jagraon and Raikot. These panels have been tasked with assessing requirements and ensuring distribution in line with revised priorities.

Under the new framework, hospitals and educational institutions, including hostels, have been categorised as priority sectors and will receive assured supply. Restaurants, dhabas and most commercial establishments have been placed in non-priority or semi-essential categories, restricting their access to LPG. Officials said oil marketing companies have been directed to ensure daily release of LPG quotas, with shortfalls to be carried forward. The administration is also promoting the use of smaller 5-kg cylinders to enable need-based distribution.

Supply for events such as weddings will now require prior approval and will be granted selectively after verification. Even essential sectors are being supplied LPG strictly as per requirement, indicating pressure on supply chains.

District food and civil supplies controller (East) Lakhbir Singh said strict monitoring was being carried out to ensure uninterrupted supply to priority sectors, adding that misuse or overcharging would invite action.

District food and civil supplies controller (West) Sartaaj Singh Cheema said checking had been intensified and violations would not be tolerated.

DC forms panels, urges calm

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said special committees had been formed to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG to essential institutions. These panels will assess demand and allocate cylinders accordingly. He said limited, priority-based supply may be allowed for weddings in exceptional cases, though such use remains non-priority under government guidelines.

Reassuring residents, Jain said there was no shortage of petrol, diesel or domestic LPG in the district and urged the public not to panic or resort to bulk purchases.

The administration has directed gas agencies to prevent hoarding and keep helplines operational. Warning of strict action, the DC said any individual or dealer found indulging in black marketing or illegal stockpiling would face legal consequences.

Officials have also been asked to maintain close market surveillance to curb irregularities and rumours.

LPG shortage hits industries; FICO flags crisis to DC

Industrial units across Ludhiana are facing disruptions due to an acute LPG shortage, prompting a delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) to approach deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Wednesday seeking urgent intervention.

Led by FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular, the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting the impact of supply curbs on manufacturing and worker welfare. Industry representatives said restrictions on LPG distribution, amid global supply disruptions linked to the US, Israel and Iran conflict, have left units struggling to sustain operations.

They noted that most industries operate on a just-in-time model without reserve fuel, forcing several units to slow or halt production over the past five days. Sectors such as heat treatment, forging, bicycle parts and hosiery have been among the worst affected. Industrial canteens are also facing difficulties.

FICO urged limited LPG supply for industries to keep production lines running, smaller cylinders for canteens and creation of buffer stocks to address the crisis.