close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 mobile phones, intoxicating pills recovered in Ambala jail

10 mobile phones, intoxicating pills recovered in Ambala jail

ByPress Trust of India, Ambala
Nov 06, 2023 06:38 AM IST

A total of 10 mobile phones, four mobile chargers, three SIM cards and 78 intoxicant pills were recovered during the raid conducted on Saturday, according to the officials.

Ten mobile phones and intoxicant pills were recovered from five prisoners during a surprise raid in Ambala Central Jail, officials said on Sunday.

A raid team was formed and all jail barracks were searched along with police personnel.
A raid team was formed and all jail barracks were searched along with police personnel.

A case has been lodged against the accused inmates at Baldev Nagar police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the jail administration and an investigation has been launched, officials added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A total of 10 mobile phones, four mobile chargers, three SIM cards and 78 intoxicant pills were recovered during the raid conducted on Saturday, according to the officials.

Ambala Central Jail deputy superintendent of police Prince Kumar said the jail administration received secret information on Saturday evening that someone had thrown three packets, possibly containing mobile phones and intoxicant pills, inside the boundary walls of the jail from outside.

A raid team was formed and all jail barracks were searched late in the evening along with police personnel, he added.

According to the complaint lodged by the jail administration, the raid team first caught two prisoners and recovered a few mobile phones and a SIM card from them. A number of intoxicant pills were also found.

Later, more mobile phones, chargers and SIM cards were recovered from other prisoners, the complaint stated.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out