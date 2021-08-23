10 Punjab schools renamed after Olympic medallist hockey players

School education and public works minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday said the state government has named 10 schools after Olympic medal winner hockey players.

Singla said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh gave the approval to rename schools after 11 players of the Indian hockey team that won bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Mithapur, Jalandhar, has been named after hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, he said, adding that the school will now be known as Olympian Manpreet Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Mithapur.

Singla said the GSSS, Timmowal, in Amritsar has been named after vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh. The Government Primary School, Mithapur, Jalandhar has been named as Olympian Mandeep Singh, he said.

The other schools renamed include GSSS Attari, Amritsar, which will now be known as Olympian Shamsher Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Attari, after the name of the midfielder. The minister said the Government Middle School, (Basic Girls), Faridkot, has been named as Rupinderpal Singh Government Middle School.

The Government Middle School, Khusropur, Jalandhar, has been named after Olympian Hardik Singh while Government Primary School Khalaihara, Amritsar, has been named as Olympian Gurjant Singh. The Government High School, Chahal Kalan, Gurdaspur has been named as Olympian Simranjit Singh Government High School Chahal Kalan, Gurdaspur.

Singla, who is also holds the charge of the PWD, said apart from this, roads connecting to the residence, village or area of the respective medal winner player will also be named after him.