10 segments from four Punjab Lok Sabha seats log 70%-plus voting

A total of 10 assembly segments from four Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab saw a turnout of 70% and above, a significant 13% departure from the state’s average turnout of 62.8%. Punjab’s Lok Sabha turnout was 62.8%. (Agencies)

Analysis of voter turnout shared by the Election Commission on Sunday evening shows that the Bathinda parliamentary seat had the maximum four segments that registered more than 70% voting.

Gurdaspur follows with three assembly segments that recorded more than 70% turnout namely — Sujanpur (73.71%), the highest turnout in a segment; Bhoa (71.21%) and Pathankot (70.16%).

Two assembly segments of Ferozepur seat — Fazilka at 71.83% and Guru Har Sahai at 71.3% — and one from Khadoor Sahib seat — Zira at 70.97% — also fell in the bracket.

ECI’s data shows that none of the assembly segments in nine Lok Sabha seats of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Sangrur and Patiala touched the 70% turnout mark.

Of the 13 parliamentary seats across Punjab, six — Bathinda (69.36%), Ferozepur (67.02%), Gurdaspur (66.67%), Sangrur (64.63%), Patiala (63.63%) and Faridkot (63.34%) — witnessed a turnout higher than the state’s average.

The Amritsar parliamentary seat is the only constituency where two of its assembly segments — Amritsar West and Amritsar South — did not even touch the halfway mark. The two recorded turnouts of 48.10% and 49.73% respectively.

An analysis of the turnout in 13 Lok Sabha seats also shows that a total of 57 segments saw voting over 63%.

Bathinda, which reported the highest turnout for the second consecutive Lok Sabha election, and Gurdaspur had the maximum eight assembly constituencies each where the polling rate was higher than the state average.

After Bathinda, two other seats in the south Malwa region — Ferozepur and Faridkot — had seven and six segments falling in the bracket respectively

There were six such segments each in Khadur Sahib and Sangrur, five in Patiala, four in Anandpur Sahib, three in Fatehgar Sahib, two in Amritsar and one each in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

None of the assembly segments of the Hoshiarpur seat managed to match the state’s turnout rate.