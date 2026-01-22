10 soldiers killed as army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

Ten soldiers were killed and 10 others injured when a bullet-proof army vehicle skidded off a mountain road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, officials said. A video grab of the army vehicle’s tyre after it skidded off the Bhaderwah-Chamba road at Khanni Top in Doda district on Thursday. (Video grab)

The accident took place at Khanni Top on the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road around 10am. The vehicle, carrying 20 personnel, was on a routine patrol from an army camp in Bhaderwah toward a high-altitude post.

Police said the vehicle was barely a kilometre short of its destination when the driver lost control on a sharp bend.

A joint rescue operation by the army and police was launched immediately. While 10 soldiers died on the spot, the 10 injured were evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

Army’s Nagrota-based White Knight Corps posted on X. “An army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in general area of Doda. While 10 so far have died, we have shifted 10 others to Udhampur Command Hospital for treatment. Three among the injured were airlifted to the Command Hospital in view of their critical condition.”

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain whether the accident was caused by mechanical failure or the challenging road conditions at Khanni Top.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the tragedy, extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers and wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also conveyed his sympathies on X, stating, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I have directed the district administration to ensure every possible medical assistance.”

Chief minister Omar Abdullah also posted his condolences on X: “My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones in the service of the nation. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and have directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance.”