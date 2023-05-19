Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Nursing officer among three booked for 30 lakh fraud

Haryana: Nursing officer among three booked for 30 lakh fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 19, 2023 12:07 AM IST

The accused took ₹30.36 lakh from 14 persons for getting them a job and even issued tempered documents bearing fake signatures

A week after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated Mukund Lal district civil hospital, upgraded at a cost of 100 crore in Yamunanagar, the police have booked three persons for allegedly taking 30 lakh from 14 persons on the pretext of getting a job at the health facility.

The accused took <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.36 lakh from 14 persons for getting them a job and even issued tempered documents bearing fake signatures.
The accused have been were identified as Indu, a nursing officer; Gagan, a former Class 4 employee; and Rajesh Sharma from the power department, all locals.

In his complaint to the deputy commissioner on Tuesday, just hours before Khattar and health minister Anil Vij visited the town for a party meeting, civil surgeon Manjeet Singh alleged that he received several complaints in this regard.

On his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at Yamunanagar city police station.

