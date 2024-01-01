100 to 400 fee on tourist vehicles entering Kaza, Tabo

Shimla As the Buddhist centres of Kaza and Tabo, house to 1028-year-old monasteries, started charging entry fees for tourists vehicles from Monday, those planning to visit these tribal destinations in Himachal will not have shell out more money from their pockets. The decision to collect the fee was taken in the meeting of the Special Area Development Authority on November 24 last year (HT File)

The decision to collect the fee was taken in the meeting of the Special Area Development Authority on November 24 last year. Kaza sub-divisional magistrate Harsh Amarendra Negi said the fee has been set at ₹100 for two-wheelers, ₹200 for cars, ₹300 for pick-ups and ₹400 from trucks.

Annual passes will be available at costs between ₹1,500 and ₹2,500, depending on the category and size of the vehicle entering. Officials said barriers had been installed in Samdoh, a forward region close to the Chinese border, where SADA would collect the fee. SADA had taken the decision in light of the increasing footfall and the funds needed for solid waste and sewage management.

“” In the interest of the public, it has been decided to start collecting SADA development fees. According to the decision , private vehicles of Spiti are exempted from duty,” Negi added.

In winter, development fees will be collected in Samdoh only. Whereas when the Kaza-Manali route opens in summer, a fee barrier will be installed at Losar, which will be started on June 1. Outsourced persons will be appointed to collect the fees, the official said, adding that the public works department employees would collect the fee for now.