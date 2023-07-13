3 more dead in Punjab, situation grim in Jalandhar, Patiala districts

Jalandhar/Patiala/Faridkot : About 10,000 people have been shifted to safer places from their waterlogged localities in Punjab over the past three days, officials said on Wednesday adding that the relief measures are going on war-footing in the state. About 10,000 people have been shifted to safer places from their waterlogged localities in Punjab over the past three days, officials said on Wednesday adding that the relief measures are going on war-footing in the state

According to government data, the death toll due to rain-related incidents in Punjab rose to 11 on Wednesday, with three latest fatalities reported from Faridkot where a roof collapse killed a pregnant woman, her minor son and husband.

The weather remained clear at most places in the region for the second day on Wednesday after three days of incessant rains. In a tweet, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he is taking regular updates on the rain situation.

“All the dams are safe and well below the danger mark. Our priority is to provide all kinds of assistance to the most affected areas,” he said in Punjabi. “Hopefully, the situation in Punjab will improve by this evening,” Mann said, adding that his government stands with the people and will compensate for any kind of loss.

The heavy rainfall has left behind a trail of destruction with properties worth crores obliterated and farmlands flooded. Permanent medical camps have also been set up at affected regions. Drones, boats and other equipment were deployed by the Sangrur administration to support the army and NDRF for proper evaluation of breach in the Ghagger river.

The situation continued to remain grim in Jalandhar as hundreds of people remained stranded in several villages of Shahkot sub-division. The flow of water coming from the Sutlej, which was uncontrollable on Tuesday and entered into villages from Dhussi Bundh, has reduced to some extent due to which the water level has receded in many of the low-lying villages to 4-5 feet.

However, all attempts to plug the breaches on Dhussi Bundh in Mandala Chhanna and Gata Mandi Kasu remained futile due to heavy flow.

A boat ride in the affected villages showed hundreds of households in Gidarpindi, Mand Cholian, Gata Mandi Kasu, Mandala Chhanna, Nasirpur, Pipli Miani, Darewal, Khilwal, Tendiwal, Janiyan Chahal, Janiyan, Kotha, Gatta Mundi Kasu, Mandala and Kutbiwal have been disconnected from the mainland and are surrounded by deep water.

Even as the district administration has been continuously urging villagers to move to safer places, people are reluctant to come out of their houses and most of them have shifted to the first floor of their houses. As per official data, only 320 persons have been evacuated and moved to relief camps.

In Patiala district, senior officials of the district and police administration are coordinating relief efforts. Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Varun Sharma were coordinating relief efforts with the army and teams of NDRF and State Disaster Response Force to ensure the safety of affected residents.

More than 200 villages have been flooded by overflowing Ghaggar, Badi Nadi and Tangri River.

The worst hit villages are near the Hansi-Bhutana Canal, where the water has struck because of this canal. Thousands of acres of land has submerged causing loss of crops and personal properties in Sanaur, Ghanaur, Rajpura and Samana constituencies.

In the city, the water level in Badi Nadi receded, and power, water supply was restored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON