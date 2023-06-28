100-acre panchayat land reclaimed in Khanna village

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday reclaimed 100 acres of panchayat land illegally encroached by some residents of Issru village in Khanna. Rural Development, Panchayat Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar taking a guard of honor in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Taking the possession back of encroached land, Bhullar said that the market value of this land was nearly ₹40 crore. He said that as many as 54 people of seven families had illegally encroached on this chunk of land.

Bhullar said that the village panchayat had filed a case against these persons in DDPO court on May 30, 2022 and on June 21, 2022, the DDPO court ordered in favour of the village panchayat. On June 27, 2022 DDPO court issued warrants to get the land freed from encroachers.

Later, the occupants also approached the Punjab and Haryana high court and ordered JDC (rural development) to decide the case within four weeks. He said that on April 11,2023, the JDC ordered the village panchayat as owner of the land.

The minister said that the possession of nearly 12,500 acres of land was already in the possession throughout the state since last year. He further mentioned that this year, the department had already expedited the process to settle the remaining cases and ensure speedy release of remaining encroached land in Punjab.

He also urged people of the state to come forward and voluntarily vacate encroached government land so that the revenue collected from this land can be utilised for the development of the state.